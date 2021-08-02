Police display more than HK$10 million in cash seized in a raid on a bookmaking syndicate in July. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong police arrest 824, seize records detailing HK$3.6 billion worth of bets in illegal gambling busts around Euro 2020
- Police say operations racked up most arrests, largest amount of money seized in relation to illegal gambling in 10 years
- In addition to betting records, police seized HK$23 million in cash, froze HK$21 million in related accounts
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
Police display more than HK$10 million in cash seized in a raid on a bookmaking syndicate in July. Photo: Jonathan Wong