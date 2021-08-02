Police display more than HK$10 million in cash seized in a raid on a bookmaking syndicate in July. Photo: Jonathan Wong Police display more than HK$10 million in cash seized in a raid on a bookmaking syndicate in July. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Police display more than HK$10 million in cash seized in a raid on a bookmaking syndicate in July. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest 824, seize records detailing HK$3.6 billion worth of bets in illegal gambling busts around Euro 2020

  • Police say operations racked up most arrests, largest amount of money seized in relation to illegal gambling in 10 years
  • In addition to betting records, police seized HK$23 million in cash, froze HK$21 million in related accounts

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 11:59pm, 2 Aug, 2021

