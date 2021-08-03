Abalone forms part of the name of some traditional Hong Kong dishes, but restaurants may have done away with the prized ingredient to lower costs. Photo: Shutterstock Abalone forms part of the name of some traditional Hong Kong dishes, but restaurants may have done away with the prized ingredient to lower costs. Photo: Shutterstock
Abalone forms part of the name of some traditional Hong Kong dishes, but restaurants may have done away with the prized ingredient to lower costs. Photo: Shutterstock
No inkling it was squid? Hong Kong restaurant owner in hot water over ‘abalone’ breakfast without key ingredient

  • Director of cha chaan teng in Tai Po accused of supplying food with false trade descriptions after customs mounts test-buy operation
  • Investigation finds ingredient used in abalone breakfast dishes was actually squid

Clifford Lo  and Kanis Leung

Updated: 8:00pm, 3 Aug, 2021

