Abalone forms part of the name of some traditional Hong Kong dishes, but restaurants may have done away with the prized ingredient to lower costs. Photo: Shutterstock
No inkling it was squid? Hong Kong restaurant owner in hot water over ‘abalone’ breakfast without key ingredient
- Director of cha chaan teng in Tai Po accused of supplying food with false trade descriptions after customs mounts test-buy operation
- Investigation finds ingredient used in abalone breakfast dishes was actually squid
Topic | Crime
