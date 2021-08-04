Prosperland House at Affluence Garden in Tuen Mun, where two men were arrested for allegedly sniffing their neighbour’s shoes. Photo: Google Prosperland House at Affluence Garden in Tuen Mun, where two men were arrested for allegedly sniffing their neighbour’s shoes. Photo: Google
Hong Kong police arrest 2 men allegedly caught on camera sniffing their neighbour’s high heels, trainers

  • Police say the two men, who were picked up on suspicion of loitering, do not appear to know each other or the woman whose shoes they smelled
  • The sniffing came to light after a neighbour’s security camera caught one of the men in the act, prompting the shoes’ owner to install a camera of her own

Clifford Lo
Updated: 6:19pm, 4 Aug, 2021

