Prosperland House at Affluence Garden in Tuen Mun, where two men were arrested for allegedly sniffing their neighbour’s shoes. Photo: Google
Hong Kong police arrest 2 men allegedly caught on camera sniffing their neighbour’s high heels, trainers
- Police say the two men, who were picked up on suspicion of loitering, do not appear to know each other or the woman whose shoes they smelled
- The sniffing came to light after a neighbour’s security camera caught one of the men in the act, prompting the shoes’ owner to install a camera of her own
