Activist Lui Yuk-lin appears outside Eastern Court, where she was fined HK$5,000 for a mask violation on Wednesday. Photo: Brian Wong Activist Lui Yuk-lin appears outside Eastern Court, where she was fined HK$5,000 for a mask violation on Wednesday. Photo: Brian Wong
Activist Lui Yuk-lin appears outside Eastern Court, where she was fined HK$5,000 for a mask violation on Wednesday. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Court fines Hong Kong woman who took off mask ‘to communicate with the deceased’ during ferry crash memorial

  • Defendant maintained removing her mask was gesture of respect for dead, but magistrate finds rationale unreasonable
  • Memorial last year was held to mark anniversary of 2012 Lamma ferry crash, which killed 39 people

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 6:54pm, 4 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Activist Lui Yuk-lin appears outside Eastern Court, where she was fined HK$5,000 for a mask violation on Wednesday. Photo: Brian Wong Activist Lui Yuk-lin appears outside Eastern Court, where she was fined HK$5,000 for a mask violation on Wednesday. Photo: Brian Wong
Activist Lui Yuk-lin appears outside Eastern Court, where she was fined HK$5,000 for a mask violation on Wednesday. Photo: Brian Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE