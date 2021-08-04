Chung Suet-ying is being held at Lo Wu Correctional Institution over allegations of unlicensed firearms possession. Photo: Edmond So Chung Suet-ying is being held at Lo Wu Correctional Institution over allegations of unlicensed firearms possession. Photo: Edmond So
Chung Suet-ying is being held at Lo Wu Correctional Institution over allegations of unlicensed firearms possession. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong designer accuses prison authorities of sex discrimination, seeks court order for change in clothing policy

  • Chung Suet-ying files judicial challenge to compel commissioner of correctional services to let female prisoners and those held on remand wear shorts in summer like their male counterparts
  • Her lawyers say the differential treatment caused her to suffer from various health conditions like miliaria

Jasmine Siu

Updated: 7:54pm, 4 Aug, 2021

