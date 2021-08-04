The victim has been taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei for treatment. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong woman seriously injured in attack by boyfriend, who then leaps to his death
- Victim had quarrelled with her boyfriend in a Tseung Kwan O flat before he injured her with a pair of scissors
- He threw himself off from the balcony of the flat before emergency services arrived
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
