The victim has been taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei for treatment. Photo: Dickson Lee The victim has been taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei for treatment. Photo: Dickson Lee
The victim has been taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei for treatment. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong woman seriously injured in attack by boyfriend, who then leaps to his death

  • Victim had quarrelled with her boyfriend in a Tseung Kwan O flat before he injured her with a pair of scissors
  • He threw himself off from the balcony of the flat before emergency services arrived

Topic |   Crime in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 9:55pm, 4 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The victim has been taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei for treatment. Photo: Dickson Lee The victim has been taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei for treatment. Photo: Dickson Lee
The victim has been taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei for treatment. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE