A hooded Lai Kan-yau is escorted by police to the crime scene to help gather evidence. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong man sentenced to life in prison after murdering father for HK$200,000 to pay off loan sharks
- Insurance agent Lai Kan-yau stabbed his father six times in the neck before taking the money he had been refused out of the older man’s bank account
- The 29-year-old subsequently dumped the body at sea and fled to Taiwan; he would later tell police the stabbing was ‘accidental’
