Hong Kong police arrest man on suspicion of possessing child pornography after incident in mall lavatory
- Police were first called on Sunday after a father reported a man had taken photos of his 14-year-old daughter in a shopping mall toilet
- Officers identified the suspect from CCTV footage and arrested him days later, allegedly finding a trove of child pornography on his electronic devices
Topic | Crime
Police arrest a local man suspected of possessing a large amount of child pornography. Photo: Handout