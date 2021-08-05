Police arrest a local man suspected of possessing a large amount of child pornography. Photo: Handout Police arrest a local man suspected of possessing a large amount of child pornography. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police arrest man on suspicion of possessing child pornography after incident in mall lavatory

  • Police were first called on Sunday after a father reported a man had taken photos of his 14-year-old daughter in a shopping mall toilet
  • Officers identified the suspect from CCTV footage and arrested him days later, allegedly finding a trove of child pornography on his electronic devices

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 2:49pm, 5 Aug, 2021

