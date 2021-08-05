Hong Kong anti-graft agency drops case against Canto-pop star Anthony Wong in favour of bind-over order
- Wong, of the group Tat Ming Pair, and ex-lawmaker Au Nok-hin were charged with illegally inducing voters via a performance Wong gave at a 2018 election rally
- Both were bound over for a period of 18 months, though Au will remain behind bars, where he is serving 10 months for his role in an unauthorised assembly
Hong Kong pop singer Anthony Wong Yiu-ming has been spared a criminal record after the city’s graft-buster agreed to end its prosecution of his alleged inducement of others to vote for a Legislative Council candidate three years ago in favour of a bind-over order.
Wong, 59, from the Canto-pop duo Tat Ming Pair, appeared in Eastern Court on Thursday alongside jailed former lawmaker Au Nok-hin, 34, three days after they were charged with engaging in corrupt conduct by providing others with entertainment at an election.
A prosecutor representing the Independent Commission Against Corruption told the court the watchdog agreed to settle the case by imposing a bind-over order – under which the accused must maintain good behaviour for a designated period of time – on the pair, given the relatively minor nature of the offence.
Wong and Au were bound over for HK$2,000 (US$257) each for a period of 18 months and ordered to maintain good behaviour and avoid further election offences.
Au, however, will remain behind bars, where he is serving a 10-month jail sentence for organising and taking part in an unauthorised assembly on August 18, 2019. He is also awaiting trial on an alleged national security law violation.
The anti-graft agency alleged that Wong had performed two songs on stage at a rally in Central before appealing to those present to vote for Au at the Legislative Council by-elections on March 11, 2018.
The two men were charged on Monday under the Elections (Corrupt and Illegal Conduct) Ordinance.