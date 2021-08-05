Hong Kong pop singer Anthony Wong Yiu-ming has been spared a criminal record after the city’s graft-buster agreed to end its prosecution of his alleged inducement of others to vote for a Legislative Council candidate three years ago in favour of a bind-over order.

Wong, 59, from the Canto-pop duo Tat Ming Pair, appeared in Eastern Court on Thursday alongside jailed former lawmaker Au Nok-hin, 34, three days after they were charged with engaging in corrupt conduct by providing others with entertainment at an election.

A prosecutor representing the Independent Commission Against Corruption told the court the watchdog agreed to settle the case by imposing a bind-over order – under which the accused must maintain good behaviour for a designated period of time – on the pair, given the relatively minor nature of the offence.

Former lawmaker Au Nok-hin, pictured in July 2019. Photo: Brian Wong