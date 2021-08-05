Generic view of Hong Kong Police Force sign at Hong Kong Police Force Headquarters in Wan Chai. 11JUN19 SCMP/ Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest 2 plumbers accused of exaggerating severity of clogs to con clients into paying exorbitant fees
- The pair are also accused of threatening victims who later confronted them about the charges after consulting other plumbers
- To trick reluctant victims into pay the sky-high fees, the pair would allegedly claim their pipes would burst and affect their neighbours
Topic | Crime
Generic view of Hong Kong Police Force sign at Hong Kong Police Force Headquarters in Wan Chai. 11JUN19 SCMP/ Warton Li