Chow Hang-tung, one of the leaders of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Vice-chair of June 4 vigil organiser wins bail at Hong Kong High Court
- Chow Hang-tung is accused of inciting others to knowingly take part in unauthorised assembly
- Cheering erupts in court after judge grants HK$50,000 bail to the defendant, who has been in custody since June 30
Topic | Hong Kong courts
