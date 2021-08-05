Chow Hang-tung, one of the leaders of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China. Photo: Jonathan Wong Chow Hang-tung, one of the leaders of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Chow Hang-tung, one of the leaders of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Vice-chair of June 4 vigil organiser wins bail at Hong Kong High Court

  • Chow Hang-tung is accused of inciting others to knowingly take part in unauthorised assembly
  • Cheering erupts in court after judge grants HK$50,000 bail to the defendant, who has been in custody since June 30

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 4:42pm, 5 Aug, 2021

