Drugs
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest father and two daughters for alleged drug trafficking after seizing HK$28 million worth of heroin

  • Police say 24kg of heroin found at trio’s Tseung Kwan O flat after 23-year-old daughter intercepted nearby
  • Citywide, officers have confiscated HK$586 million worth of narcotics in 12 major seizures of illegal drugs in the past month alone

Clifford Lo
Updated: 6:39pm, 5 Aug, 2021

Police seized HK$28 million worth of illegal narcotics in a Hong Kong public housing flat. Photo: Handout
