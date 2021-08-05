Police seized HK$28 million worth of illegal narcotics in a Hong Kong public housing flat. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police arrest father and two daughters for alleged drug trafficking after seizing HK$28 million worth of heroin
- Police say 24kg of heroin found at trio’s Tseung Kwan O flat after 23-year-old daughter intercepted nearby
- Citywide, officers have confiscated HK$586 million worth of narcotics in 12 major seizures of illegal drugs in the past month alone
Topic | Drugs
