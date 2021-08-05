A man was seen carrying a handgun before walking into Tung Chung MTR station. Photo: Facebook
Reports of suspected gunman on Hong Kong MTR trigger police anti-terrorism operation
- Possible gunman seen walking into Tung Chung MTR station on Thursday afternoon, passenger reports hearing a pistol being loaded
- Armed counter-terrorism police mount operation at eight Hong Kong stations but find nothing
