Hong Kong police investigate the scene of an elderly resident’s murder on Thursday evening. Photo: NOW TV
Hong Kong police arrest suspect in stabbing death of elderly man on city playground
- The 70-year-old victim, stabbed multiple times around the face and neck, was discovered in a playground pavilion just before 9pm on Thursday evening
- The suspect was arrested just 100 metres away, with bloodstained knifes and an axe found in his backpack
Topic | Crime
Hong Kong police investigate the scene of an elderly resident’s murder on Thursday evening. Photo: NOW TV