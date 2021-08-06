Hong Kong police investigate the scene of an elderly resident’s murder on Thursday evening. Photo: NOW TV Hong Kong police investigate the scene of an elderly resident’s murder on Thursday evening. Photo: NOW TV
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest suspect in stabbing death of elderly man on city playground

  • The 70-year-old victim, stabbed multiple times around the face and neck, was discovered in a playground pavilion just before 9pm on Thursday evening
  • The suspect was arrested just 100 metres away, with bloodstained knifes and an axe found in his backpack

Chan Ho-him
Updated: 1:20pm, 6 Aug, 2021

