Police display money seized in a crackdown on triad-run syndicates suspected of attempting to defraud a government-backed loan scheme. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong police arrest 56 in connection with HK$140 million worth of fraudulent loans sought under government scheme

  • The suspects are accused of seeking to take advantage of the Special 100% Loan Guarantee scheme, a government-backed pandemic relief initiative
  • Police say the operation broke up at least three triad-run syndicates and prevented the loss of HK$220 million in dodgy loans

Cannix Yau
Updated: 2:27pm, 6 Aug, 2021

