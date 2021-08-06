Police display money seized in a crackdown on triad-run syndicates suspected of attempting to defraud a government-backed loan scheme. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong police arrest 56 in connection with HK$140 million worth of fraudulent loans sought under government scheme
- The suspects are accused of seeking to take advantage of the Special 100% Loan Guarantee scheme, a government-backed pandemic relief initiative
- Police say the operation broke up at least three triad-run syndicates and prevented the loss of HK$220 million in dodgy loans
