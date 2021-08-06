General view of The High Court in Admiralty. 18JUN20 SCMP/ Warton Li
Hong Kong protests: first person found guilty for possessing zip ties appeals decision
- Zip ties were a common sight during the 2019 protests, and the current case is expected to affect more than 100 others involving the same charge
- The appeal centres on the grammatical structure of the ordinance in question, specifically a missing Oxford comma in the portion dealing with ‘instruments fit for unlawful purposes’
Topic | Hong Kong courts
