Authorities suspect the farm in Yuen Long had been operating for four months. Photo: Felix Wong Authorities suspect the farm in Yuen Long had been operating for four months. Photo: Felix Wong
Drugs
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Customs raids hi-tech drug farm in Hong Kong that could grow HK$270 million worth of cannabis annually

  • Officers discover elaborate growing operation spread out across three floors of a house in Yuen Long that could produce two tonnes of the drug each year
  • Inside they find specialised growing lamps, an exhaust system and independent energy source, along with 465kg of cannabis worth HK$70 million

Christy Leung
Updated: 7:45pm, 6 Aug, 2021

