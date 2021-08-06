Authorities suspect the farm in Yuen Long had been operating for four months. Photo: Felix Wong
Customs raids hi-tech drug farm in Hong Kong that could grow HK$270 million worth of cannabis annually
- Officers discover elaborate growing operation spread out across three floors of a house in Yuen Long that could produce two tonnes of the drug each year
- Inside they find specialised growing lamps, an exhaust system and independent energy source, along with 465kg of cannabis worth HK$70 million
Topic | Drugs
