American lawyer Samuel Philip Bickett leaves the High Court on Friday after being granted bail pending an appeal in his case. Photo: Edmond So American lawyer Samuel Philip Bickett leaves the High Court on Friday after being granted bail pending an appeal in his case. Photo: Edmond So
American lawyer Samuel Philip Bickett leaves the High Court on Friday after being granted bail pending an appeal in his case. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

US lawyer jailed over tussle with Hong Kong policeman released on bail pending appeal

  • Counsel for Samuel Phillip Bickett points to conflicting statements during the April trial in making case for his bail
  • Bickett has argued the plain-clothes officer did not properly identify himself, and that he had reason to believe the man posed a threat to others

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 7:29pm, 6 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
American lawyer Samuel Philip Bickett leaves the High Court on Friday after being granted bail pending an appeal in his case. Photo: Edmond So American lawyer Samuel Philip Bickett leaves the High Court on Friday after being granted bail pending an appeal in his case. Photo: Edmond So
American lawyer Samuel Philip Bickett leaves the High Court on Friday after being granted bail pending an appeal in his case. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE