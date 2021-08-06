American lawyer Samuel Philip Bickett leaves the High Court on Friday after being granted bail pending an appeal in his case. Photo: Edmond So
US lawyer jailed over tussle with Hong Kong policeman released on bail pending appeal
- Counsel for Samuel Phillip Bickett points to conflicting statements during the April trial in making case for his bail
- Bickett has argued the plain-clothes officer did not properly identify himself, and that he had reason to believe the man posed a threat to others
Topic | Hong Kong courts
