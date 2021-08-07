Frederic Choi will head up the police’s human resources, discipline and training when he returns to work. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police national security director removed from his post after being cleared of illegal misconduct over massage parlour visit
- Frederic Choi was placed on leave after officers caught him at Wan Chai establishment in May
- While the Department of Justice has cleared him of wrongdoing, he will now face a disciplinary hearing and take up a different role within the force
