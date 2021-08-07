Some owners leaving Hong Kong have not been able to take their pets along. Photo: Felix Wong
Left behind: Hong Kong’s emigration wave leads to more pets being abandoned as owners leave city in a hurry
- Hong Kong Dog Rescue says half of dogs abandoned over past six months could be from owners who have decided to leave city, as costs of bringing pets into Britain can exceed HK$100,000
- Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department statistics show that 262 animals have been surrendered in first half of year
