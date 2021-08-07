Some owners leaving Hong Kong have not been able to take their pets along. Photo: Felix Wong Some owners leaving Hong Kong have not been able to take their pets along. Photo: Felix Wong
Some owners leaving Hong Kong have not been able to take their pets along. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Left behind: Hong Kong’s emigration wave leads to more pets being abandoned as owners leave city in a hurry

  • Hong Kong Dog Rescue says half of dogs abandoned over past six months could be from owners who have decided to leave city, as costs of bringing pets into Britain can exceed HK$100,000
  • Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department statistics show that 262 animals have been surrendered in first half of year

Topic |   Pets in Hong Kong
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 8:50pm, 7 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Some owners leaving Hong Kong have not been able to take their pets along. Photo: Felix Wong Some owners leaving Hong Kong have not been able to take their pets along. Photo: Felix Wong
Some owners leaving Hong Kong have not been able to take their pets along. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE