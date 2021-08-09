The Goddess of Justice statue at the Court of Final Appeal in Central. Photo: Sam Tsang The Goddess of Justice statue at the Court of Final Appeal in Central. Photo: Sam Tsang
The Goddess of Justice statue at the Court of Final Appeal in Central. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong Law Society elections likely to be quieter this year, with candidates pledging to steer clear of politics

  • Eleven candidates for five council seats include team of solicitors with links to Beijing’s liaison office in city
  • Tightened control by central authorities prompts fears of action against legal body if it becomes ‘too political’

Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 10:00am, 9 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Goddess of Justice statue at the Court of Final Appeal in Central. Photo: Sam Tsang The Goddess of Justice statue at the Court of Final Appeal in Central. Photo: Sam Tsang
The Goddess of Justice statue at the Court of Final Appeal in Central. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE