Police seized 82kg of Ice and 24kg of ketamine. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police seize 106kg of Ice, ketamine hidden in shipment of bedding products from Pakistan
- Officers from force’s narcotics bureau arrest two brothers, aged 24 and 26, in connection with the case after raiding a warehouse in Yuen Long
- Drugs worth an estimated HK$57 million were hidden in two containers with consignment of 1,500 boxes of bedding products
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
