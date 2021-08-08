Police seized 82kg of Ice and 24kg of ketamine. Photo: Facebook Police seized 82kg of Ice and 24kg of ketamine. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police seize 106kg of Ice, ketamine hidden in shipment of bedding products from Pakistan

  • Officers from force’s narcotics bureau arrest two brothers, aged 24 and 26, in connection with the case after raiding a warehouse in Yuen Long
  • Drugs worth an estimated HK$57 million were hidden in two containers with consignment of 1,500 boxes of bedding products

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 5:58pm, 8 Aug, 2021

