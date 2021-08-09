A magistrate at Kowloon City Court on Monday sentenced a former Hong Kong auxiliary police officer to seven weeks in jail. Photo: Nora Tam A magistrate at Kowloon City Court on Monday sentenced a former Hong Kong auxiliary police officer to seven weeks in jail. Photo: Nora Tam
A magistrate at Kowloon City Court on Monday sentenced a former Hong Kong auxiliary police officer to seven weeks in jail. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: ex-auxiliary police officer gets 7 weeks’ jail for throwing water bottle at crowd

  • Vincent Luk, who lost his teaching position over the incident, showed no remorse, according to Magistrate Andy Cheng
  • The 25-year-old was not at the monthly Prince Edward station protest in his capacity as an officer that night

Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 1:48pm, 9 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A magistrate at Kowloon City Court on Monday sentenced a former Hong Kong auxiliary police officer to seven weeks in jail. Photo: Nora Tam A magistrate at Kowloon City Court on Monday sentenced a former Hong Kong auxiliary police officer to seven weeks in jail. Photo: Nora Tam
A magistrate at Kowloon City Court on Monday sentenced a former Hong Kong auxiliary police officer to seven weeks in jail. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE