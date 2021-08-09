Some of the puppies and kittens seized during a Friday night anti-smuggling operation that saw one man drown in Hong Kong waters. Photo: Handout Some of the puppies and kittens seized during a Friday night anti-smuggling operation that saw one man drown in Hong Kong waters. Photo: Handout
Some of the puppies and kittens seized during a Friday night anti-smuggling operation that saw one man drown in Hong Kong waters. Photo: Handout
Alleged smuggler’s body found in Hong Kong waters after high-speed chase that ended with seizure of 28 puppies and kittens

  • The man, believed to be from mainland China, fell from a speedboat while being pursued by police and customs officers on Friday night
  • A second man was arrested during the joint operation, which also turned up contraband cigarettes worth HK$720,000

Clifford Lo
Updated: 3:48pm, 9 Aug, 2021

