The headquarters of Hong Kong police in Wan Chai. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police hunting for 10 triad members after fist fight over HK$1 million in missing gambling money ends in murder
- A brief triad alliance goes awry when member of one gang is accused of stealing illegal gambling proceeds from another
- He is offered the chance to settle the dispute through a ‘free fight’, but after an hour of exchanging blows, falls unconscious and later dies
Topic | Crime
The headquarters of Hong Kong police in Wan Chai. Photo: Warton Li