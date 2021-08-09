A 41-year-old was on Monday remanded in custody at West Kowloon Court accused of sedition. Photo: Felix Wong
National security law: bail denied for Hongkonger accused of insulting, threatening judges overseeing first trial under Beijing-imposed legislation
- Kim Chiang, 41, charged with displaying seditious publications targeting three judges who presided over Hong Kong’s first national security law trial
- Posters were allegedly displayed at a Sheung Shui kindergarten and a public toilet at the High Court following Leon Tong’s conviction
