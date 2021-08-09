Apple Daily staff members flash their smartphone flashlight to show their gratitude of the supporters outside the complex. Photo: Dickson Lee Apple Daily staff members flash their smartphone flashlight to show their gratitude of the supporters outside the complex. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong parent company of closed Apple Daily newspaper to quit HQ over subletting allegations

  • Next Digital has issued a surrender notice with respect to its office space in the Tseung Kwan O Industrial Estate
  • The media group, which is owned by jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai, filed a notice with Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing on Monday

Topic |   Hong Kong media
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 9:39pm, 9 Aug, 2021

Apple Daily staff members flash their smartphone flashlight to show their gratitude of the supporters outside the complex. Photo: Dickson Lee
