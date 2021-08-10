An online video of a car driving down a bike line has sparked a police effort to find the driver responsible. Photo: Facebook An online video of a car driving down a bike line has sparked a police effort to find the driver responsible. Photo: Facebook
An online video of a car driving down a bike line has sparked a police effort to find the driver responsible.
Video of car driving down Hong Kong bike lane sparks police investigation

  • The video, posted online on Monday, appears to have been shot at Chi Shin Street, in Tseung Kwan O
  • The footage shows pedestrians and cyclists reacting in surprise at the sight of the car, which is last seen trying to exit the lane via a pedestrian crossing

10 Aug, 2021

