Video of car driving down Hong Kong bike lane sparks police investigation
- The video, posted online on Monday, appears to have been shot at Chi Shin Street, in Tseung Kwan O
- The footage shows pedestrians and cyclists reacting in surprise at the sight of the car, which is last seen trying to exit the lane via a pedestrian crossing
An online video of a car driving down a bike line has sparked a police effort to find the driver responsible. Photo: Facebook