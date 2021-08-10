Hong Kong police have called for any other victims to come forward after a teen was allegedly molested under the pretext of a photo shoot. Photo: Warton Li Hong Kong police have called for any other victims to come forward after a teen was allegedly molested under the pretext of a photo shoot. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong man arrested over alleged indecent assault of teen lured to ‘free photo shoot’

  • Police say the 32-year-old met his victim, 18, online before convincing her to come to a Kwai Chung flat to have pictures taken
  • The force is now working to determine if other girls were lured into the same situation

Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:52pm, 10 Aug, 2021

