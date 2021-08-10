Officers comb the slopes around Po Hong Road in Tseung Kwan O on Tuesday. Photo: Handout Officers comb the slopes around Po Hong Road in Tseung Kwan O on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
Officers comb the slopes around Po Hong Road in Tseung Kwan O on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Discovery of human bones on Hong Kong hillside sparks police investigation into April 2020 case of missing elderly woman

  • Police find a skull, bone fragments and clothing while searching slopes around Po Hong Road in Tseung Kwan O
  • Officers also find identity card of woman in her 90s, who was reported missing in April last year and had record of dementia

Topic |   Hong Kong police
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 10:50pm, 10 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Officers comb the slopes around Po Hong Road in Tseung Kwan O on Tuesday. Photo: Handout Officers comb the slopes around Po Hong Road in Tseung Kwan O on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
Officers comb the slopes around Po Hong Road in Tseung Kwan O on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE