Officers comb the slopes around Po Hong Road in Tseung Kwan O on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
Discovery of human bones on Hong Kong hillside sparks police investigation into April 2020 case of missing elderly woman
- Police find a skull, bone fragments and clothing while searching slopes around Po Hong Road in Tseung Kwan O
- Officers also find identity card of woman in her 90s, who was reported missing in April last year and had record of dementia
Topic | Hong Kong police
Officers comb the slopes around Po Hong Road in Tseung Kwan O on Tuesday. Photo: Handout