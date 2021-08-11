A man who impersonated a police officer to sexually assault a young girl was jailed for 27 months at the District Court on Wednesday. Photo: Warton Li A man who impersonated a police officer to sexually assault a young girl was jailed for 27 months at the District Court on Wednesday. Photo: Warton Li
A man who impersonated a police officer to sexually assault a young girl was jailed for 27 months at the District Court on Wednesday. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong merchant who impersonated police officer to sexually assault teen girl jailed for 27 months

  • Judge finds a deterrent sentence to be in order, saying the man took advantage of victim’s naivety to satisfy his sexual desires
  • The defendant met the 14-year-old victim online, and claimed to be a senior police inspector who had worked with the Special Tactical Squad

Brian Wong

Updated: 3:45pm, 11 Aug, 2021

