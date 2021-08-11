A man who impersonated a police officer to sexually assault a young girl was jailed for 27 months at the District Court on Wednesday. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong merchant who impersonated police officer to sexually assault teen girl jailed for 27 months
- Judge finds a deterrent sentence to be in order, saying the man took advantage of victim’s naivety to satisfy his sexual desires
- The defendant met the 14-year-old victim online, and claimed to be a senior police inspector who had worked with the Special Tactical Squad
