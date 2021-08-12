Convicted forger Peter Chan leaves Hong Kong’s High Court on Thursday after he was declared bankrupt. Photo: Jasmine Siu Convicted forger Peter Chan leaves Hong Kong’s High Court on Thursday after he was declared bankrupt. Photo: Jasmine Siu
Hong Kong forger Peter Chan bankrupt after failing to pay legal fees owed to late tycoon Nina Wang’s foundation in faked will case

  • ‘I’m already at my lowest point, I have nothing left since I was released from prison,’ Chan tells reporters, saying ruling will have no real effect given his circumstances
  • The HK$28.4 million judgment followed his failed gambit to convince the court his one-time billionaire lover had left him sole heir to her estate

Jasmine Siu
Updated: 2:44pm, 12 Aug, 2021

Convicted forger Peter Chan leaves Hong Kong’s High Court on Thursday after he was declared bankrupt. Photo: Jasmine Siu
