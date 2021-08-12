A fortune-teller has been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty for allegedly sacrificing rabbits and mice as part of his rituals. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong fortune-teller arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty over ritual sacrifices of mice, frogs and rabbits
- One police source says the 19-year-old suspect professed to have learned about the rituals online
- His arrest came after a local businessman saw the services advertised on Instagram and contacted police
Topic | Crime
A fortune-teller has been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty for allegedly sacrificing rabbits and mice as part of his rituals. Photo: Warton Li