Hong Kong fortune-teller arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty over ritual sacrifices of mice, frogs and rabbits

  • One police source says the 19-year-old suspect professed to have learned about the rituals online
  • His arrest came after a local businessman saw the services advertised on Instagram and contacted police

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 2:30pm, 12 Aug, 2021

A fortune-teller has been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty for allegedly sacrificing rabbits and mice as part of his rituals. Photo: Warton Li
