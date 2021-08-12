Yuen Tsz-to walked free from court on Thursday after being charged with three offences relating to a Hong Kong protest. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong protests: unlawful assembly defendant acquitted after magistrate finds police officer’s account ‘impossible’
- Magistrate refuses to accept arresting constable’s ‘seriously contradictory’ evidence, clears Yuen Tsz-to, 22, of three protest-related charges
- Mak Wing-wa, 17, convicted of unlawful assembly in relation to Wong Tai Sin protest in October 2019
