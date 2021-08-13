Phone scammers promising low-interest loans have conned 100 people out of millions of dollars so far this year. Photo: Shutterstock
Fraudsters dupe Hongkongers out of HK$31.5 million in low-interest loan scams in first 7 months of 2021
- Police say at least 100 people have been taken in by the scams so far this year, and urge the public to stay vigilant
- The con artists generally cold-call their victims promising to help them secure low-interest loans, then persuade them to hand over hefty fees
