Phone scammers promising low-interest loans have conned 100 people out of millions of dollars so far this year. Photo: Shutterstock Phone scammers promising low-interest loans have conned 100 people out of millions of dollars so far this year. Photo: Shutterstock
Phone scammers promising low-interest loans have conned 100 people out of millions of dollars so far this year. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Fraudsters dupe Hongkongers out of HK$31.5 million in low-interest loan scams in first 7 months of 2021

  • Police say at least 100 people have been taken in by the scams so far this year, and urge the public to stay vigilant
  • The con artists generally cold-call their victims promising to help them secure low-interest loans, then persuade them to hand over hefty fees

Topic |   Scams and swindles
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 9:30am, 13 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Phone scammers promising low-interest loans have conned 100 people out of millions of dollars so far this year. Photo: Shutterstock Phone scammers promising low-interest loans have conned 100 people out of millions of dollars so far this year. Photo: Shutterstock
Phone scammers promising low-interest loans have conned 100 people out of millions of dollars so far this year. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE