A video circulating on social media shows the abduction of an alleged Hong Kong triad member on Thursday night. Photo: Facebook A video circulating on social media shows the abduction of an alleged Hong Kong triad member on Thursday night. Photo: Facebook
Crime
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

13-year-old Hong Kong schoolboy among teen trio arrested over abduction of suspected triad member

  • A manhunt is under way for four others captured on video dragging a man to a waiting vehicle in Tsim Sha Tsui on Thursday night
  • Police believe the kidnapping could be tied to a money dispute involving the Wo Shing Wo triad’s drug-trafficking business

Clifford Lo
Updated: 3:32pm, 13 Aug, 2021

