A video circulating on social media shows the abduction of an alleged Hong Kong triad member on Thursday night. Photo: Facebook
13-year-old Hong Kong schoolboy among teen trio arrested over abduction of suspected triad member
- A manhunt is under way for four others captured on video dragging a man to a waiting vehicle in Tsim Sha Tsui on Thursday night
- Police believe the kidnapping could be tied to a money dispute involving the Wo Shing Wo triad’s drug-trafficking business
Topic | Crime
