Design student Tong Cheuk-him is escorted to West Kowloon Court on Friday on charges of animal cruelty. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong student who ‘posed as fortune-teller’ and used witchcraft to hurt rabbits, mice charged with animal cruelty
- Tong Cheuk-him from Hong Kong Design Institute was arrested in sting operation two days ago, faces up to three years in prison if convicted
- Police will examine 19-year-old’s mobile phone and bank transactions, and make inquiries into his clients and where he got the animals
Topic | Hong Kong courts
