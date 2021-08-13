Design student Tong Cheuk-him is escorted to West Kowloon Court on Friday on charges of animal cruelty. Photo: Felix Wong Design student Tong Cheuk-him is escorted to West Kowloon Court on Friday on charges of animal cruelty. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong student who ‘posed as fortune-teller’ and used witchcraft to hurt rabbits, mice charged with animal cruelty

  • Tong Cheuk-him from Hong Kong Design Institute was arrested in sting operation two days ago, faces up to three years in prison if convicted
  • Police will examine 19-year-old’s mobile phone and bank transactions, and make inquiries into his clients and where he got the animals

Brian Wong

Updated: 5:01pm, 13 Aug, 2021

Design student Tong Cheuk-him is escorted to West Kowloon Court on Friday on charges of animal cruelty. Photo: Felix Wong
