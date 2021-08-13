Apple Daily printed its last edition on June 24. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong national security law: ex-Apple Daily chief accused of colluding with foreign forces denied bail for second time
- Former editor-in-chief Ryan Law has been held in custody since June 19 and Chief Magistrate Victor So says there is no reason to change that
- Co-defendant Cheung Kim-hung does not apply for bail, although lawyer says he is taking case to High Court
