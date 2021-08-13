Officers will be able to stop, search and arrest a person without a warrant, if the person was reasonably suspected to have committed certain offences. Photo: Shutterstock Officers will be able to stop, search and arrest a person without a warrant, if the person was reasonably suspected to have committed certain offences. Photo: Shutterstock
Officers working with Hong Kong privacy watchdog won’t always need warrant to search phones or computers under doxxing law

  • Proposed bill would allow investigators to search electronic devices if certain conditions are met
  • Privacy commissioner plans to hire retired officers to handle cases and work with police if necessary

Christy Leung
Updated: 9:20pm, 13 Aug, 2021

