The bodies of a married couple were discovered on Saturday in their Siu Sai Wan Estate flat in Chai Wan. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police probe death of married couple after bodies discovered in Chai Wan flat
- No obvious wounds were visible on the bodies of the 63-year-old man and 54-year-old woman, and the flat did not appear to have been ransacked
- The bodies were discovered after a security guard at the Siu Sai Wan Estate reported an odour emerging from their flat
