The bodies of a married couple were discovered on Saturday in their Siu Sai Wan Estate flat in Chai Wan. Photo: Handout The bodies of a married couple were discovered on Saturday in their Siu Sai Wan Estate flat in Chai Wan. Photo: Handout
The bodies of a married couple were discovered on Saturday in their Siu Sai Wan Estate flat in Chai Wan. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police probe death of married couple after bodies discovered in Chai Wan flat

  • No obvious wounds were visible on the bodies of the 63-year-old man and 54-year-old woman, and the flat did not appear to have been ransacked
  • The bodies were discovered after a security guard at the Siu Sai Wan Estate reported an odour emerging from their flat

Topic |   Hong Kong police
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 6:04pm, 14 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The bodies of a married couple were discovered on Saturday in their Siu Sai Wan Estate flat in Chai Wan. Photo: Handout The bodies of a married couple were discovered on Saturday in their Siu Sai Wan Estate flat in Chai Wan. Photo: Handout
The bodies of a married couple were discovered on Saturday in their Siu Sai Wan Estate flat in Chai Wan. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE