There are concerns international firms or banks operating in Hong Kong that comply with US sanctions could find themselves in the cross hairs. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong must implement China’s anti-sanctions law but status as international business hub will be taken into account, finance chief Paul Chan says
- Hong Kong has a constitutional obligation to implement legislation, financial secretary says
- Law is for restoring normality to market order and safeguarding interests of ordinary enterprises, he adds
Topic | Law
