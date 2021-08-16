The improvised explosive device was found in Lee Man Building, Mong Kok. Photo: Google Maps The improvised explosive device was found in Lee Man Building, Mong Kok. Photo: Google Maps
Hong Kong protests: private tutor sentenced to 4 years in jail for pipe bomb possession

  • Leo Wong, 22, admitted to possession of explosives after police found improvised device in subdivided flat, marking first discovery of its kind locally
  • Judge finds it highly probable the defendant had intended to deploy the pipe bomb at a Hong Kong protest

Brian Wong

Updated: 7:53pm, 16 Aug, 2021

