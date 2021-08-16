A man was arrested on Monday following a police investigation into a viral video of a skateboarder on a busy road. Photo: Handout
Viral video of skateboarder tailgating double-decker bus leads to Hong Kong man’s arrest
- The 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of several traffic offences, including failing to wear a helmet
- The video in question shows a rider on an electric skateboard following close behind the bus before taking a spill in the middle of a busy road
Topic | Crime
A man was arrested on Monday following a police investigation into a viral video of a skateboarder on a busy road. Photo: Handout