The case against a family accused of seeking to prevent a young girl from testifying against her father in a sexual assault case concluded at the High Court on Tuesday. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong couple who sent daughter away to avoid testifying in assault case found guilty of perverting course of justice
- Daughter was sent to mainland China just days before she was set to testify against her father on sexual assault charges
- High Court jury reaches unanimous verdict after 10 hours of deliberations
Topic | Hong Kong courts
