The case against a family accused of seeking to prevent a young girl from testifying against her father in a sexual assault case concluded at the High Court on Tuesday. Photo: Warton Li The case against a family accused of seeking to prevent a young girl from testifying against her father in a sexual assault case concluded at the High Court on Tuesday. Photo: Warton Li
The case against a family accused of seeking to prevent a young girl from testifying against her father in a sexual assault case concluded at the High Court on Tuesday. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong couple who sent daughter away to avoid testifying in assault case found guilty of perverting course of justice

  • Daughter was sent to mainland China just days before she was set to testify against her father on sexual assault charges
  • High Court jury reaches unanimous verdict after 10 hours of deliberations

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 2:02pm, 17 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The case against a family accused of seeking to prevent a young girl from testifying against her father in a sexual assault case concluded at the High Court on Tuesday. Photo: Warton Li The case against a family accused of seeking to prevent a young girl from testifying against her father in a sexual assault case concluded at the High Court on Tuesday. Photo: Warton Li
The case against a family accused of seeking to prevent a young girl from testifying against her father in a sexual assault case concluded at the High Court on Tuesday. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE