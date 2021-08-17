Drake Wong is at Fanling Court on Tuesday on charges of indecent assault and common assault. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong ex-teacher on trial for indecent assault accuses pupil of framing him over differing views on 2019 protests
- The boy, identified only as X in court, says former educator had kissed him twice before assaulting him on campus
- But Drake Wong’s defence counsel says teenager, now 16, fabricated allegations after defendant advised his students to stay away from ‘rioting and unrest’ in 2019
