District councillor Tsang Kin-shing at the District Court in Wan Chai on Tuesday. Photo: Edmond So District councillor Tsang Kin-shing at the District Court in Wan Chai on Tuesday. Photo: Edmond So
District councillor Tsang Kin-shing at the District Court in Wan Chai on Tuesday. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

3 opposition activists to plead guilty to charges arising from unauthorised rally on July 1, 2020

  • District councillor Tsang Kin-shing, former councillor Andy Chui and activist Tang Sai-lai will admit criminal liability, enter formal plea in October
  • Four other opposition figures earlier reveal intention to plead guilty to charges they are facing

Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 9:00pm, 17 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
District councillor Tsang Kin-shing at the District Court in Wan Chai on Tuesday. Photo: Edmond So District councillor Tsang Kin-shing at the District Court in Wan Chai on Tuesday. Photo: Edmond So
District councillor Tsang Kin-shing at the District Court in Wan Chai on Tuesday. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE