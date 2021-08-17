District councillor Tsang Kin-shing at the District Court in Wan Chai on Tuesday. Photo: Edmond So
3 opposition activists to plead guilty to charges arising from unauthorised rally on July 1, 2020
- District councillor Tsang Kin-shing, former councillor Andy Chui and activist Tang Sai-lai will admit criminal liability, enter formal plea in October
- Four other opposition figures earlier reveal intention to plead guilty to charges they are facing
Topic | Hong Kong courts
