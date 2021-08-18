HKU student union president Charles Kwok (speaking) is one of three students known to have been arrested on Wednesday morning. Photo: Felix Wong
National security law: at least 3 University of Hong Kong students arrested over ‘advocating terrorism’ in wake of motion mourning police assailant
- Those arrested were among a group of 30 student union council members who voted in favour of a motion ‘appreciating the sacrifice’ of man who stabbed officer
- Earlier this month, HKU banned all students involved from entering campus or using its facilities
