HKU student union president Charles Kwok (speaking) is one of three students known to have been arrested on Wednesday morning. Photo: Felix Wong HKU student union president Charles Kwok (speaking) is one of three students known to have been arrested on Wednesday morning. Photo: Felix Wong
HKU student union president Charles Kwok (speaking) is one of three students known to have been arrested on Wednesday morning. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

National security law: at least 3 University of Hong Kong students arrested over ‘advocating terrorism’ in wake of motion mourning police assailant

  • Those arrested were among a group of 30 student union council members who voted in favour of a motion ‘appreciating the sacrifice’ of man who stabbed officer
  • Earlier this month, HKU banned all students involved from entering campus or using its facilities

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Lilian ChengClifford Lo
Lilian Cheng  and Clifford Lo

Updated: 11:39am, 18 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
HKU student union president Charles Kwok (speaking) is one of three students known to have been arrested on Wednesday morning. Photo: Felix Wong HKU student union president Charles Kwok (speaking) is one of three students known to have been arrested on Wednesday morning. Photo: Felix Wong
HKU student union president Charles Kwok (speaking) is one of three students known to have been arrested on Wednesday morning. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE