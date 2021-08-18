Tsang Choi-yu, 55, was taken to Queen Mary Hospital after the accident where she was declared dead at 10.30am. Photo: Winson Wong Tsang Choi-yu, 55, was taken to Queen Mary Hospital after the accident where she was declared dead at 10.30am. Photo: Winson Wong
Tsang Choi-yu, 55, was taken to Queen Mary Hospital after the accident where she was declared dead at 10.30am. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong tree trimmer killed after crane gives way, sending gondola crashing onto truck 5 metres below

  • Tsang Choi-yu, 55, and a colleague were clearing trees in Western district when the gondola suddenly dropped, crashing into the back of the vehicle
  • She was declared dead an hour later at Queen Mary Hospital, while her co-worker suffered an injury to his waist

Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:05pm, 18 Aug, 2021

