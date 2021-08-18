Protesters prepare petrol bombs in the Sham Shui Po district of Hong Kong during violent demonstrations on October 1, 2019. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong protests: two men convicted of possessing 59 petrol bombs during civil unrest
- University student and construction worker linked to raid that uncovered largest haul of incendiary devices
- Cheng Kam-fai and Wong Kin-ki face potential jail terms of up to 7 years
