Pangolins, whose scales are said to have great medicinal properties, are among the main types of species smuggled through Hong Kong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Pangolins, whose scales are said to have great medicinal properties, are among the main types of species smuggled through Hong Kong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Pangolins, whose scales are said to have great medicinal properties, are among the main types of species smuggled through Hong Kong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong authorities to get new legal powers in fight against wildlife trafficking after Legco passes bill to make it an organised crime

  • Amendment to Organised and Serious Crimes Ordinance will allow law enforcement agencies to freeze assets of suspected trafficking groups, apply harsher penalties
  • Offences such as illegal import, export and re-export of rare and endangered species will also be covered

Topic |   Conservation
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 9:19pm, 18 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Pangolins, whose scales are said to have great medicinal properties, are among the main types of species smuggled through Hong Kong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Pangolins, whose scales are said to have great medicinal properties, are among the main types of species smuggled through Hong Kong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Pangolins, whose scales are said to have great medicinal properties, are among the main types of species smuggled through Hong Kong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE