Pangolins, whose scales are said to have great medicinal properties, are among the main types of species smuggled through Hong Kong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong authorities to get new legal powers in fight against wildlife trafficking after Legco passes bill to make it an organised crime
- Amendment to Organised and Serious Crimes Ordinance will allow law enforcement agencies to freeze assets of suspected trafficking groups, apply harsher penalties
- Offences such as illegal import, export and re-export of rare and endangered species will also be covered
Topic | Conservation
Pangolins, whose scales are said to have great medicinal properties, are among the main types of species smuggled through Hong Kong. Photo: K. Y. Cheng